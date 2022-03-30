Technology

Data-harvesting code in mobile apps sends user data to “Russia’s Google”

30 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia’s biggest Internet company has embedded code into apps found on mobile devices that allows information about millions of users to be sent to servers located in its home country. The revelation relates to software created by Yandex that permits developers to create apps for devices running Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, systems that run the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. Yandex collects user data harvested from mobile phones before sending the information to servers in Russia. Researchers have raised concerns the same “metadata” may then be accessed by the Kremlin and used to track people through their mobile phones. Researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery regarding Yandex’s code as part of an app auditing campaign for Me2B Alliance, a nonprofit. Four independent experts ran tests for the Financial Times to verify his work.

Full story : Data-harvesting code in mobile apps sends user data to “Russia’s Google.”

