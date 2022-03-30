Technology

Crypto and Russia-Ukraine War: What Investors Should Know

30 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Cryptocurrency has been thrust into the spotlight during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) have been playing an unprecedented role in the war effort in both countries. As millions of Ukrainians flee their homes and even their country, they face a cap on cash withdrawals from banks, leaving cryptocurrency as a refuge for getting fast access to money. Meanwhile, global sanctions have compelled Russia to consider accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for energy exports. The decentralized crypto ecosystem has given both countries a flexible alternative for survival, while allowing people around the world to stay financially connected in times of crisis. These forces have further accelerated the adoption of crypto. However, reliance on cryptocurrency has its own set of challenges.

Read more : Crypto and Russia-Ukraine War: What Investors Should Know.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NCSC: Time to Rethink Russian Supply Chain Risks

March 30, 2022

A Cyber Threat Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

March 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2