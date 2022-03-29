‘Most Severe’ Cyberattack Since Russian Invasion Crashes Ukraine Internet Provider

A “powerful” cyberattack has hit Ukraine’s biggest fixed line telecommunications company, Ukrtelecom. Described as the most severe cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion in February, it has sent the company’s services across the country down. Victor Zhora, deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, confirmed to Forbes that the government was investigating the attack. He said it’s not yet known whether Ukrtelecom—a telephone, internet and mobile provider—has been hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack or a deeper, more sophisticated intrusion. The attack has only been acknowledged by Ukrtelecom in responses to customer comments on Facebook. In one, it responded by saying that services were down as a result of a “powerful cyber attack of the enemy.” When Forbes messaged Ukrtelecom over Facebook, an automated response was provided, reading, “Currently, there are difficulties in using the internet service from Ukrtelecom. Our specialists are doing everything possible to resolve this issue as soon as possible. “Due to the abnormal load and problems with internal systems, the operators of the contact center and Facebook cannot process customer requests.”

