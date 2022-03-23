The three Russian cyber-attacks the West most fears

US President Joe Biden has called on private companies and organisations in the US to “lock their digital doors”, claiming that intelligence suggests Russia is planning a cyber-attack on the US. The UK’s cyber-authorities are also supporting the White House’s calls for “increased cyber-security precautions”, though neither has given any evidence that Russia is planning a cyber-attack. Russia has previously stated that such accusations are “Russophobic”. However, Russia is a cyber-superpower with a serious arsenal of cyber-tools, and hackers capable of disruptive and potentially destructive cyber-attacks. Ukraine has remained relatively untroubled by Russian cyber-offensives but experts now fear that Russia may go on a cyber-offensive against Ukraine’s allies. “Biden’s warnings seem plausible, particularly as the West introduced more sanctions, hacktivists continue to join the fray, and the kinetic aspects of the invasion seemingly don’t go to plan,” says Jen Ellis, from cyber-security firm Rapid7.

