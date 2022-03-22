White House tells CEOs that Russian cyber attack on US is ‘coming’

Joe Biden has warned a Russian cyber attack on the US is coming and told business executives it is their “patriotic obligation” to strengthen their digital defences. “Today my administration issued new warnings that based on evolving intelligence Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us,” the president said at a meeting on Monday with members of the Business Roundtable, a large corporate lobbying organisation. “The magnitude of Russian cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming.” Biden issued his warning as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 26th day with Russian forces still struggling to take control of big cities. The president told attendees that he had held what he called an “altar call” with Russian president Vladimir Putin where he had laid out what the US response would be if Moscow were to launch cyber operations against the American government or companies, as he has warned it is likely to do. Despite this conversation, the president said his officials had evidence that the Kremlin might be about to launch an attack. “I would respectfully suggest it is a patriotic obligation to invest as much as you can” in digital security, he told the executives.

