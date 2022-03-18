How to prepare for a cyberattack and set a backup plan

In the very first days that the Russia-Ukraine war started, I warned you about 10 Russia-Ukraine cons to expect. We’re already seeing evidence of those scams in action. Be sure you’re keeping your digital guard up. Smishing – the insider term for scam texts – is a popular route. Most people are less guarded scanning texts than emails. Look for these signs a text is bad news and how to report it. Misinformation and misleading posts are slamming social media, too. Here are my tricks to spotting fake Russian accounts and posts. As sanctions increase and Russia’s tactics intensify, it’s easy to think that you will not be affected aside from high gas prices. This idea is exactly what will get you into trouble –— time to wake up. In 2020, Russian hackers invaded several federal government agencies, including the nuclear weapons agency. That’s small potatoes of what could come. A Russian attack on our fiber optic cables or satellites would take down a ton of critical sectors, like internet traffic, banking, GPS, water treatment facilities, power plants, and the power grid.

