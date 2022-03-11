17 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been widely anticipated to play out online, in addition to on the ground. Moscow’s cyberwar capabilities have long been cause for concern. Russia has a record of coordinating cyber-attacks on the US, Ukraine, and other adversaries. And the country has established itself in recent years as an international hub for cybercrime. Russia’s past has raised fears of a large-scale cyberwar effort targeting Ukraine and its allies, including the US. While the Biden administration has reportedly played out potential responses to cyber warfare, some experts have argued that the US is not well prepared for a significant cyber-attack. We spoke with Glenn S Gerstell, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the former general counsel of the National Security Agency, about the likelihood of serious cyber warfare – and whether the US is prepared to respond.

Full story : ‘We are not ready’: a cyber expert on US vulnerability to a Russian attack.