Could Russian Hackers Cripple U.S. Health Care Systems?

Sick people seeking lifesaving care in the United States could fall victim to a hidden part of Russia’s war on Ukraine — vicious cyberattacks aimed at sowing disruption, confusion and chaos as ground forces advance. Cybersecurity experts warn that attacks launched against Ukrainian institutions have the potential to spill over into America’s health care systems, potentially endangering patients’ lives. The cybersecurity program at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week issued an analysis warning health care IT officials about two pieces of Russian malware that could wipe out hospital data vital to patient care. And since early December, the American Hospital Association has been warning about increased risk related to Russian cyberattacks, said John Riggi, the association’s national adviser for cybersecurity and risk.

