Why ‘money will never be the same’ after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

As commodities prices spike and stocks swoon as a result of Russia waging war against Ukraine, the monetary system could be changed in profound ways, some analysts say. At some point in the future, digital tokens may revert to the inflation hedge and safe-haven from fiat turmoil, as envisioned when they were first created. Traditional safe havens like gold, U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar have surged in the current environment of risk-aversion. In a recent analysis, Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest strategy with Credit Suisse, said the crisis-level crunch could eventually benefit Bitcoin after the current market bedlam passes. “We are witnessing the birth of Bretton Woods III – a new world (monetary) order centered around commodity-based currencies in the East that will likely weaken the Eurodollar system and also contribute to inflationary forces in the West,” Pozsar wrote in a research note.

