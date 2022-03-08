Between 1946 and 1958, the Bikini Atoll, in the North Pacific Ocean, was used as a testing ground for 23 new nuclear devices that were detonated at various spots on, above, or beneath it. The point of the tests was primarily to understand (and, in many cases, show off) how these new weapons really worked — and what they were capable of. The era of nuclear testing may now be over, but the age of cyber warfare is just beginning. And for Russia, the war with Ukraine has been likely serving as a live testing ground for its next generation of cyber weapons. Countries and companies watching this latest chapter unfold should remember this: The online front of the war can — and has — jumped borders. Unlike conventional attacks, cyberattacks can be hard to accurately attribute. Plausible deniability exists because in many cases, cyberattacks can be launched from an unwitting host.

Full story : What Russia’s Ongoing Cyberattacks in Ukraine Suggest About the Future of Cyber Warfare.