Technology

Ukraine and US targeted by cybersecurity attacks in run-up to Russian invasion

08 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

New reports have emerged of hacking campaigns linked directly and indirectly to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with the stories shedding more light on an opaque element of the invasion: cyberwarfare. Many experts predicted that Russia would launch significant cyber attacks in Ukraine, shutting down the country’s electrical grid for example. But while large-scale operations have not materialized, reports of smaller forays are beginning to emerge. On Monday, Google said it had uncovered widespread phishing attacks targeting Ukrainian officials and Polish military. Security outfit Resecurity Inc also shared evidence of a coordinated hacking campaign targeting US firms that supply natural gas (a commodity that has become critical as Western sanctions bite down on Russian energy exports). In both cases, attacks could be linked to groups associated with Russia and its allies.

Read more : Ukraine and US targeted by cybersecurity attacks in run-up to Russian invasion.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. Sanctions on Russia: Impact on Shipping Business and Contractual Considerations

March 8, 2022

Cryptocurrency companies resist pressure to close Russian accounts

March 8, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2