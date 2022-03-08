Russia-Ukraine war: NYC on ‘ultra-high alert’ amid increased risk of Russian retaliatory cyberattack

New York state is facing “increased risk” of cyberattack from Russian retaliators, while city agents have seen more breach attempts amid heightened tensions that have arisen from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, officials said Monday. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, met with New York City and police department officials on Monday morning. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has found no specific credible cybersecurity threats to the city so far, but not for a lack of effort, officials have said. “Russia’s military attack on Ukraine’s cities and buildings have happened in conjunction with cyberattacks waged on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure – from its banks, to departments of government,” Gillibrand told reporters at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan.

