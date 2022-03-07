‘Ticking time bomb’: Russian ransomware attacks are coming. What small businesses should do right now.

As Russian military forces escalate attacks in Ukraine, the United States is bracing for another kind of invasion closer to home. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has increased monitoring of ransomware targeting businesses. Jen Easterly, who heads CISA, says the nation should brace for “an uptick in ransomware.” Ransomware attacks have surged in recent years, increasingly striking smaller targets. “It’s incredibly profitable for hackers, so much so that ransomware attacks have doubled in each of the last two years and account for 22% of all 2021 cyberattacks,” said SecureLink chief technical officer Joel Burleson-Davis. Small businesses are most vulnerable to the expected wave of ransomware attacks. Cybersecurity professionals are urging them to take immediate steps to defend themselves.

