Technology

Biden administration remains ‘on guard’ for Russian cyberattacks amid war in Ukraine

04 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

The Biden administration continues to be on alert for potential Russian criminal or state-backed cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets in the US — a posture that Washington assumed months ago but that has grown more acute since Russia invaded Ukraine. The US is “very much on guard” for potential Russian cyberattacks in light of the war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that the Biden administration had been working to harden the defenses of US organizations and those in Ukraine. Blinken was referring to months of quiet preparation for Russian hacking capabilities — through classified briefings and closed-door exercises — that have gone on between the Biden administration and US critical infrastructure firms.

