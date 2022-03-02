Technology

Russian cyber attacks against US banks increasing: sources

02 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia appears to have officially declared cyberwar on the US, taking what’s been described as preliminary steps at crippling its banking system and possibly other major industries, The Post has learned. The Biden administration has been working with bank executives for months about preparing for cyberattacks as retaliation over US sanctions. The big US banks — JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs — are under constant attacks by cybercriminals looking to disrupt operations and steal client information. The usual suspects are most often located in Iran, China, and, of course, Russia. Bank executives tell The Post they’ve spent billions of dollars annually to protect against cybercriminals, but they say the recent wave of attacks is different. Sources describe them as a subtle but intensified assault on banks’ technological infrastructure that began after the sanctions over Ukraine were announced.

Full story : Russian cyberattacks against US banks increasing: sources.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Chinese Company Outs U.S. Cyber Espionage and Sends a Message

March 2, 2022

Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto

March 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2