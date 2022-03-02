Russian cyber attacks against US banks increasing: sources

26 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Russia appears to have officially declared cyberwar on the US, taking what’s been described as preliminary steps at crippling its banking system and possibly other major industries, The Post has learned. The Biden administration has been working with bank executives for months about preparing for cyberattacks as retaliation over US sanctions. The big US banks — JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs — are under constant attacks by cybercriminals looking to disrupt operations and steal client information. The usual suspects are most often located in Iran, China, and, of course, Russia. Bank executives tell The Post they’ve spent billions of dollars annually to protect against cybercriminals, but they say the recent wave of attacks is different. Sources describe them as a subtle but intensified assault on banks’ technological infrastructure that began after the sanctions over Ukraine were announced.

