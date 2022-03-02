The murky online group known as Anonymous appears to be wading into the Ukraine-Russia conflict by declaring it is at cyber war against President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Twitter post from an account named “Anonymous” — with 7.4 million followers and nearly 190,000 Tweets — summoned hackers around the world to target Russia. A post from the account on Feb. 24 stated the loosely connected global group was gearing up for action against the country — “and we will be retweeting their endeavors,” it said. In the days thereafter, posts by the account claimed responsibility for disabling websites belonging to the Russian oil giant Gazprom, the state-controlled Russian news agency RT, and numerous Russian and Belarusian government agencies, including the Kremlin’s official site.

Full story : Global hacking group Anonymous launches ‘cyber war’ against Russia.