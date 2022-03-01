Technology

The Russian Cybersecurity Threats in the Wake of U.S. Sanctions

01 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

As Russia increases the ferocity of its physical attacks on Ukraine and the U.S. and allied nations impose stiffer sanctions, cybersecurity experts have been sounding the alarm. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) put out its Shield Alert in February, warning that Russia will likely retaliate against the U.S. sanctions with cyberattacks on businesses and economic sectors. CISA urged businesses to prepare for attacks including malware, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, and misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (MDM) attacks. Long gone are the days when a war on the other side of the world stayed on the other side of the world. Now, government and industry leaders have to be prepared for cyberwarfare, which spills over into cities and businesses.

