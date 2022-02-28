Technology

World’s biggest crypto exchange Binance says it will not block all Russian accounts despite Ukraine request

28 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Binance said Monday it will block the accounts of Russian individuals who have been sanctioned, but will not “unilaterally” freeze the accounts of all Russian users. The comments come after Ukraine’s vice prime minister called on major cryptocurrency exchange to block all Russian user accounts. “We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts,” a spokesperson for Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, told CNBC. “Crypto is meant to provide greater financial freedom for people across the globe. To unilaterally decide to ban people’s access to their crypto would fly in the face of the reason why crypto exists.”

Full story : World’s biggest crypto exchange Binance says it will not block all Russian accounts despite Ukraine request.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Meta Squeezes Russian State-Controlled Media Platforms

February 28, 2022

Anonymous Wages War on Russia

February 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2