On the eve of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Facebook parent company Meta issued a bid for partners to work with the company on bringing its vision for the metaverse to life. When Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta in October, it was staking its reputation on the idea that the metaverse — a next-gen virtual world where people work, play, learn and connect with their friends and family — would be the future of the entire internet. Now, it just needs to build it, and also ensure the underlying networks that we all rely on every day are strong and efficient enough to support it. Meta is well aware this isn’t a challenge it can take on alone.

Read more : Meta’s Plea At MWC 2022: Come Build Metaverse-Ready Networks With Us.