Technology

Companies Improve Their Supply Chains With Artificial Intelligence

28 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Many large enterprises use one form or another of a supply chain application to help manage their supply chains. Supply chain vendors have been touting their investments in artificial intelligence (AI) for the last several years. In the course of updating our annual research on the supply chain planning market, I talked to executives across the industry. Alex Pradhan, Product Strategy Leader John Galt Solutions, told me that “all planning vendors have bold marketing around AI.” But the trick is to find suppliers with “field-proven AI/ML algorithms” that “have been delivered at scale.” Further, while artificial intelligence helps solve certain types of problems, Jay Muelhoefer – the chief marketing officer at Kinaxis pointed out – optimization and heuristics work better for other types of planning problems.

Full story : Companies Improve Their Supply Chains With Artificial Intelligence.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Department of Defense Acknowledges that Contractor Consolidation has Created a National Security Risk

February 26, 2022

Using artificial intelligence to find anomalies hiding in massive datasets

February 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2