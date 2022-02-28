Many large enterprises use one form or another of a supply chain application to help manage their supply chains. Supply chain vendors have been touting their investments in artificial intelligence (AI) for the last several years. In the course of updating our annual research on the supply chain planning market, I talked to executives across the industry. Alex Pradhan, Product Strategy Leader John Galt Solutions, told me that “all planning vendors have bold marketing around AI.” But the trick is to find suppliers with “field-proven AI/ML algorithms” that “have been delivered at scale.” Further, while artificial intelligence helps solve certain types of problems, Jay Muelhoefer – the chief marketing officer at Kinaxis pointed out – optimization and heuristics work better for other types of planning problems.

Full story : Companies Improve Their Supply Chains With Artificial Intelligence.