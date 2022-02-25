Technology

Decentralized Compute Is The Foundation Of The Metaverse

25 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

The metaverse is still a thing, an experience, a service in the making, an envisioned 3D world fueled in large part by artificial intelligence and immersive graphics that will, many hope, be a place where consumers can play games and interact with others and companies can do business in ways that can’t be done today. The metaverse has a host of disparate descriptions based on who is doing the talking and is generating a wide range of opinions from industry observers, from it being a game-changing technology to be little more than the second coming of the flamed-out Second Life, with the promise of a similar outcome.

