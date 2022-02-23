Advanced automation technologies like artificial intelligence, coupled with data generated from the internet, smart devices and social networks, are making it easier than ever to off-load real-time decision making from humans to algorithms. This is more than just recommending your next television show to binge, Instead, it is evidence that we are increasingly relying on machines to make critical business decisions in the moment involving billion stock-dollar trades, to decisions about industrial processes, systems operations and more. Taking the human out of the equation may work for basic automation—such as a die-cutting press punching out thousands of identical circles or applications that automatically move data from one field to another.

Full story : The Importance of Humanized Autonomous Decision-Making in AI.