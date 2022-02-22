Technology

The Important Difference Between Web3 And The Metaverse

22 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Two terms that are generating a lot of hype and excitement in the world of business technology right now are Web3 (sometimes called web 3.0) and metaverse—judging by some of the coverage, you would be forgiven for thinking that they refer to the same thing. Actually, although they are related in several important ways, they both describe different concepts. So, let’s take a look at the difference. In simple terms, web3 is the decentralized internet – built on distributed technologies like blockchain and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) rather than centralized on servers owned by individuals or corporations.

Read more : The Important Difference Between Web3 And The Metaverse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Big brands are jumping into the metaverse – will their bet pay off?

February 22, 2022

Web3 might be crypto’s key to the mainstream market

February 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2