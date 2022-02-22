Making Sense Of The ‘Unknown’ With Data Intelligence And Hyperautomation

Two years ago, the onset of Covid-19 brought not only a global health crisis but also business chaos. Economic challenges, supply chain issues, the shift to remote work, evolving company culture and access to data were only a few of the many problems enterprises faced. As I spoke to customers and partners, a common theme was adapting to the “unknown.” This could take the form of revenue, budgets, overcoming customer dissatisfaction, the need for actionable data, traveling and much more. Many of the businesses that approached us were seeking a way to mitigate the uncertainty by automating processes — specifically around documents and data — so they could be more agile and efficient and provide a better overall experience to their customers.

