Technology

Making Sense Of The ‘Unknown’ With Data Intelligence And Hyperautomation

22 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Two years ago, the onset of Covid-19 brought not only a global health crisis but also business chaos. Economic challenges, supply chain issues, the shift to remote work, evolving company culture and access to data were only a few of the many problems enterprises faced. As I spoke to customers and partners, a common theme was adapting to the “unknown.” This could take the form of revenue, budgets, overcoming customer dissatisfaction, the need for actionable data, traveling and much more. Many of the businesses that approached us were seeking a way to mitigate the uncertainty by automating processes — specifically around documents and data — so they could be more agile and efficient and provide a better overall experience to their customers.

Full story : Making Sense Of The ‘Unknown’ With Data Intelligence And Hyperautomation.

 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Steps Enterprises Can Take To Build A Dependable AI Talent Pool

February 21, 2022

DeepMind scientists say they trained an A.I. to control a nuclear fusion reactor

February 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2