Technology

DeFi explained: What is decentralised finance and could it be a death sentence for banks?

22 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is another buzzword that has entered our lexicon, joining the likes of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, NFTs, blockchain and the metaverse. So, what is it? Today, most of the financial transactions in the economy are digital. We’re still using banknotes and coins on occasions but it’s marginal. It’s a logical step that this mainly digital finance evolves in a decentralized way, says Marc Zeller, Head of Developer Relations at Aave. Backers of DeFi will tell you that this new system will remove the need for banks and traditional financial third parties to process all kinds of transactions.

Read more : DeFi explained: What is decentralized finance and could it be a death sentence for banks?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Web3 might be crypto’s key to the mainstream market

February 21, 2022

Microsoft warns of emerging ‘ice phishing’ threat on blockchain, DeFi networks

February 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2