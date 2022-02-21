Technology

Next bitcoin bull run won’t happen until end 2024, says top crypto exchange co-founder

21 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Bitcoin may not see a bull market until late 2024 or the beginning of 2025, if past price cycles are any indication, according to the co-founder of Huobi, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Du Jun told CNBC that bitcoin bull markets are closely tied to a process called halving, which occurs every few years. This relates to so-called miners on the bitcoin network, which run powerful specialized computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions on the bitcoin network. Miners are rewarded in bitcoin as a result. Halving is written into bitcoin’s underlying code and cuts in half the reward that so-called miners get for validating transactions on the cryptocurrency’s network. It occurs roughly every four years.

Full story : Next bitcoin bull run won’t happen until end 2024, says top crypto exchange co-founder.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Here’s How Companies Plan to Take Advantage of The Metaverse

February 21, 2022

Is Bitcoin a National Security Risk?

February 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2