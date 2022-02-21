Here’s How Companies Plan to Take Advantage of The Metaverse

The beginning of the year was marked by a cascade of corporate announcements about their plans for the metaverse, the crypto sphere, and NFTs. Faced with the multitude of announcements, it is logical to wonder what is the business model behind it and especially if these are not simply smokescreens motivated by the fear of missing out (FOMO). A recent report by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) projected some serious numbers for the network of 3D virtual worlds. “The metaverse will likely infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years, with the market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues,” the report said. JPMorgan Chase took its own first steps into the metaverse this week when the financial giant opened its Onxy lounge in Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform.

