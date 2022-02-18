What Is Web3 and How Will it Work?

Even if you’re not into blockchain technology like Bitcoin and NFTs, you’ve probably heard about Web3 (or Web 3.0). Your tech-savvy friends might be telling you it’s the future, but the concept is a bit confusing. Is it the blockchain or cryptocurrency? Here’s what you need to know. Yahoo’s home page in 1999. Let’s back up. The first version of the internet that was publicly available to use, the World Wide Web, is referred to as Web 1.0. Dating back to the early 90s, it was largely made up of static web pages connected by hyperlinks. Then came Web 2.0, the age of the internet as a platform. We saw the rise of e-commerce and social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. People gained the ability to interact with online platfoms and publish content of their own. Smartphones and cloud computing were major drivers of growth here.

