The Metaverse: A 5-Year Forecast of How It Will Affect Your Business

The metaverse is having its moment internationally, accelerated by COVID-19’s impact on digital-based economies and disruptions to offline business models. The rise of blockchain, digital assets, and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) further fuels the demand for the metaverse. Defined as a virtual-reality space in which users can interact, the metaverse is evolving into an increasingly vast and rich ecosystem that comprises metaverse gateways, platforms and infrastructures, as well as a variety of service providers to enhance the customer experience with identity, social, gaming and economic services. As we enter 2022 and beyond, here are our reflections on the impact of the metaverse in the real world in the next five years for various sectors, such as financial services, automotive and manufacturing, real estate, education, and retail.

