Meta Announces New Mission Statement as it Looks Towards the Metaverse Future

It’s the dawn of a new era at the company formerly known as Facebook, and to truly establish its evolution into ‘Meta’, CEO Mark Zuckerberg today held an all-staff meeting to announce Meta’s updated values, in line with its new more forward-looking focus. The company’s value statements have been a key driver of its strategic shifts over time, beginning with the ‘Move Fast and Break Things’ era, which lasted between 2009 to 2014, before being updated to the more placid ‘Move fast with stable infrastructure’. Because breaking things wasn’t necessarily a good thing to be associated with.

