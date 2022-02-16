Artificial intelligence (AI) – once the stuff of science fiction – is now part of everyday life. From tracking weather patterns, mapping traffic routes and recommending products for purchase, to improving food production and healthcare, smart technologies are leveraging the power of AI in an ever-increasing number of ways. AI can aid businesses in analyzing data to improve decision-making and automate processes while reducing operating costs and human error, but it comes with significant challenges and risks. In an era of data-driven decision-making, many businesses are already using AI. However, while strategies and policies for processing and retaining the data on which AI depends – particularly personal data – are becoming commonplace, few companies have articulated a strategy for AI.

Read more : Mapping a sound AI business strategy across a landscape of uncertainty.