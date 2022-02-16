News BriefsTechnology

Facebook continues all in strategy for metaverse

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

At an all-hands internal meeting at Meta, founder Mark Zuckerberg encouraged employees to be all-in on the metaverse and focus on long-term disruption even if the results won’t be realized for years.

” Zuckerberg said Meta was now “a metaverse company, building the future of social connection” rather than primarily a social media company. The company is also now calling its employees “metamates”, which according to one executive is a reference to the naval slogan “ship, shipmate, self”.

Full Story: ‘Live in the future’: Zuckerberg unveils company overhaul amid shift to metaverse

 

 

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

