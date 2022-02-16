Facebook continues all in strategy for metaverse

At an all-hands internal meeting at Meta, founder Mark Zuckerberg encouraged employees to be all-in on the metaverse and focus on long-term disruption even if the results won’t be realized for years.

” Zuckerberg said Meta was now “a metaverse company, building the future of social connection” rather than primarily a social media company. The company is also now calling its employees “metamates”, which according to one executive is a reference to the naval slogan “ship, shipmate, self”.

