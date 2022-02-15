Technology

The Technology That’s Helping Companies Thrive Amid the Supply-Chain Chaos

15 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Bad news abounds about supply chains these days, with shortages of everything from cars to coffee cups. The better news: Many companies are innovating fixes that could help prevent these kinds of snafus from becoming the new normal. When it comes to technological fixes for the systems that make and move goods around our economy, the solutions that get the most attention—self-driving trucks, say, or the idea that pouring magic AI sauce on problems could make them go away—aren’t the ones making a difference.

Full story : The Technology That’s Helping Companies Thrive Amid the Supply-Chain Chaos.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

3 Reasons Why Blockchain is the Future of Supply Chain

February 14, 2022

New mainnet connects blockchain to the physical world to promote mass adoption

February 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2