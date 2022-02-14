Technology

The risks and rewards of investing in the metaverse real estate boom

14 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

There’s a land rush happening — and it’s not in New York City or Beverly Hills. Early speculators, professional real estate agents, and celebrities are buying up land that doesn’t even exist in the real world. They are investing in metaverse real estate, a concept mind-boggling to most people. So, what exactly is the metaverse? Technologists say the metaverse is the next level of the internet. It’s a virtual reality platform where people can play games, connect with friends, attend meetings, and even go to virtual concerts. Ever since Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta and focus on building its own digital world, interest in metaverse real estate skyrocketed.

Full story : The risks and rewards of investing in the metaverse real estate boom.

