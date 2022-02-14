Looking back at the 1990s, we live in a vastly different era from the times of the internet being considered a “passing fad.” It was at this time that many were turning their back on the technology due to its high access fees, as critics shared their skepticism of the technology’s limitations. Many are quick to poke fun at these predictions now, seeing how much the internet has changed how the world conducts business, interacts with each other and generally improves the quality of life. However, they fail to see a similar parallel that can be drawn to the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry today. At present, skeptics have said this industry is overhyped and, as a result, fail to imagine the opportunities this new technology could unlock for everyday people.

Read more : New mainnet connects blockchain to the physical world to promote mass adoption.