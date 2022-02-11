Technology

Intel Announces Bitcoin Mining Initiative, Bonanza Mine Chips Ship This Year

11 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Intel’s Raja Koduri penned a blog post that officially announces the company’s plans to enter the cryptomining/blockchain market with a roadmap of specialized energy-efficient accelerators. Intel will begin delivering the new chips, comprised of the Bonanza Mine ASICs that we recently unearthed, this year to several large customers as it enters the Bitcoin mining market that it expects to grow by $2.8 billion from 2021-2025. Intel’s first customers include BLOCK (formerly known as Square and helmed by CEO Jack Dorsey of Twitter fame), Argo Blockchain, and GRIID Infrastructure. We’ll provide a bit more detail on those relationships below. Intel also announced that it had created a new Custom Compute Group, folded under Koduri’s Accelerated Computing and Graphics (AXG) Business Unit, to design and build its blockchain hardware.

