Closing The Gaps In Security Through AI And ML
The cybersecurity landscape is evolving more rapidly than ever. Adversaries are becoming increasingly sophisticated, developing new tactics and tools to steal valuable data — and, at times, disrupt business operations and extort ransoms. Concurrently, researchers are advancing technologies for threat prediction, detection, prevention and mitigation with improved effectiveness and efficiency. Artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) is one of the most active development efforts in cybersecurity; it has matured into a powerful toolset to prevent and defend against cyberattacks.
