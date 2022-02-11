Technology

Closing The Gaps In Security Through AI And ML

11 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

The cybersecurity landscape is evolving more rapidly than ever. Adversaries are becoming increasingly sophisticated, developing new tactics and tools to steal valuable data — and, at times, disrupt business operations and extort ransoms. Concurrently, researchers are advancing technologies for threat prediction, detection, prevention and mitigation with improved effectiveness and efficiency. Artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) is one of the most active development efforts in cybersecurity; it has matured into a powerful toolset to prevent and defend against cyberattacks.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

