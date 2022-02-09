The Opportunity And The Danger Of Artificial Intelligence In Retail

If a crate of products is delivered to a store and left in the backroom rather than unpacked and put on the shelf, an all-too-common problem in retail, the system records a decline in sales of the product. A reasonable analysis of the data assumes that demand for the product has declined and the product is either dropped by the retailer or reorders are reduced. Now along comes artificial intelligence (AI) and, using data, cameras or both, realizes that demand didn’t drop, there’s an operational problem that’s causing sales to decline. If the system is a full suite of AI software, according to Bill Inzeo, Global Retail Technology Strategist of Zebra Technologies it will create and prioritize a list of tasks that need to be accomplished in the store and the left-behind crate problem will get addressed.

