Silicon Valley’s workforce is fleeing for crypto, Web3, recruiters say

Just a couple of years ago, landing a job at Uber or Twitter was like striking gold. And while that still may be the case for plenty of aspiring tech workers, another space is encroaching on Silicon Valley’s position as the hottest place to be: Web3. Eight tech recruiters told Insider that they’re seeing a significant trend of high-profile executives and developers leaving established firms to cryptocurrency and other decentralized tech ventures as the once-fringe startups elbow their way to the forefront of the industry. “We are unquestionably seeing some of the best and brightest of Silicon Valley, or tech, move over to crypto,” Scott Fletcher, whose firm Intersection Growth Partners has pulled several “very senior folks” out from Amazon, Meta, and Google, told Insider.

