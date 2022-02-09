Technology

Shiba Inu Enters the Metaverse With ‘Shiba Lands’, LEASH Rockets 40%

09 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Developers behind popular memecoin Shiba Inu said the protocol would soon offer plots of virtual lands in an upcoming, yet-unnamed metaverse, causing prices of ecosystem tokens like SHIB and LEASH to jump as much as 40%. Metaverses generally describe a virtual world in which people can interact as they do in the real world, but digitally. The concept has gained steam in recent years, with metaverse tokens like Decentraland’s MANA and Axie Infinity’s AXS being worth billions of dollars. “The Metaverse is set to be one of the biggest areas within crypto for many to enjoy…using it as another great resource to offer crypto communities incentivization, content, and regular royalties,” Shiba Inu developers said in a blog post.

