Technology

How IIoT and AI are Transforming the Supply Chain

09 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors have enabled the supply chain to continually evolve over the past several years, with the goal of keeping operations lean. Less inventory in the pipeline has meant using electronic components and raw materials in the most cost-effective and efficient ways—a huge benefit for many companies. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and caused global supply-chain disruptions, many industries were left reeling, including the electronics industry. The industry has experienced an immense bullwhip effect, seeing an initial drop in demand for end-product at the outset of the pandemic, followed by skyrocketing demand for products, alongside a delivery and inventory storage shortage.

Full story : How IIoT and AI are Transforming the Supply Chain.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Opportunity And The Danger Of Artificial Intelligence In Retail

February 9, 2022

Artificial Intelligence Aids Consumer Lending, but With Risks

February 8, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2