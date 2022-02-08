Peloton CEO John Foley to Step Down, Firm to Cut 2,800 Jobs

Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON 18.87% plans to replace its chief executive, cut costs and overhaul its board after a slowdown in demand caused the once-hot bike maker’s value to plummet. Peloton co-founder John Foley, who has led the company for its entire 10-year existence, is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chairman, the company told The Wall Street Journal. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc., will become CEO and president and join Peloton’s board. The New York company will also cut roughly 2,800 jobs, affecting 20% of its corporate positions, to help cope with the drop-off in demand and widening losses. The cuts won’t affect Peloton’s instructor roster or content.

