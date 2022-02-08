Technology

Nvidia’s huge Arm deal has just been scrapped

08 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Graphics giant Nvidia will no longer be spending $40 billion to acquire Arm, parent company SoftBank has announced, citing “significant regulatory challenges.” The news was first reported by the Financial Times. Nvidia will be paying $1.25 billion to SoftBank for failing to go through with the transaction, while Arm CEO Simon Segars is stepping down to be replaced by Arm’s head of IP Rene Haas, who coincidentally used to run Nvidia’s own Arm business many years ago. “[Segars] has decided that at this stage of his career, the time and energy required to take the company public and everything around that was not something he wanted to sign up to,” Haas tells TechCrunch. “So he’s going to step down. I’m going to take over for him.”

Full story : Nvidia’s huge Arm deal has just been scrapped.

