What your organization can learn from the $324 million Wormhole blockchain hack

07 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Those following the tech world have probably heard about the recent hack of blockchain bridging service Wormhole that has amounted to the fourth-largest crypto theft, and second-largest De-Fi theft, ever. The attacker who found the exploit created 120,000 Ethereum out of nothing and made off with about $324 million of it. For background, Wormhole is a service that lets users exchange cryptocurrencies across blockchains, sort of like swapping one fiat currency for another. In this particular case, the attacker exploited Wormhole in such a way that they were able to trick it into minting 120,000 wrapped Ethereum (wETH, a 1:1 value equivalent token that represents Ethereum) on the Solana blockchain, most of which the attacker then moved to the Ethereum blockchain.

