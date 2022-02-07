Microsoft CEO argues that buying Activision Blizzard will help him build the metaverse

When Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion last month, the tech giant’s CEO Satya Nadella was quick to bring up the metaverse in his comments. “In gaming, we see the metaverse as a collection of communities and individual identities anchored in strong content franchises accessible on every device,” Nadella said. The company also noted the deal would “provide building blocks for the metaverse” in its statement. But it still wasn’t quite clear where Nadella saw the link between building the metaverse and buying, in Activision Blizzard, a bunch of game studios and a huge catalog of intellectual property. Speaking to the Financial Times, Nadella has attempted to shed some more light on his thinking.

