Meta’s vision for the metaverse is an ‘old idea’ that’s ‘never worked,’ tech CEO says

When tech founder Phil Libin donned his Oculus VR headset to try out Meta’s first metaverse product, he was hoping it wouldn’t be terrible. “I had a very, very strong feeling that it would suck, but I went into it with as much hope as possible that I would be pleasantly surprised,” Libin said in an interview with Insider. He and his employees at videoconference company Mmhmm, where he is CEO, were trying out Meta’s Horizon Workrooms product. Horizon Workrooms lets people use VR headsets for virtual work meetings in the so-called metaverse. Libin said his gut instinct turned out to be correct. “It was only tolerable for a few minutes,” he said.

