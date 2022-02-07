How An AI System Can Predict Critical Events And Help Reduce Their Impact

Over the last two years, we’ve experienced increasingly persistent and worsening critical events globally — catastrophic weather, civil unrest, the pandemic, cyberattacks. According to a Forrester study commissioned by my company, OnSolve, 99% of organizations experienced a critical event in the last 18 months, and over half believe their organizations are ineffective at responding across critical risk categories. Because they’re underprepared, leaders often only react after a crisis occurs rather than preparing ahead of time. The results can be catastrophic. Protecting stakeholders and assets is one of an organization’s biggest responsibilities. To improve organizational resilience and ensure continuity, leaders need a plan to proactively identify, mitigate and respond to risks.

