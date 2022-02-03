Wormhole, one of the largest bridges between Solana and other blockchains, has been hacked for about $320 million, or 120,000 ether — making it the second largest DeFi hack to date. The interoperability protocol confirmed the exploit in a tweet Wednesday evening. “ETH will be added over the next hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1,” the protocol wrote. “More details to come shortly. We are working to get the network back up quickly.” Wormhole said earlier that the network was down for maintenance. Its website stated “Portal is Temporarily Unavailable” at the time of publication.The exploit comes after hackers made off with $80 million from decentralized finance protocol Qubit Finance last week.

Full story : In Second Largest DeFi Hack Ever, Blockchain Bridge Loses $320M Ether.