Don’t believe the hype: Web3 is not going to change the world

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you will have undoubtedly heard of Web3. According to some VCs and founders, this radically updated internet will unlock a new era of human cooperation and creativity, and so on. The Web3 hype is just another reminder of how short-term the tech industry’s memory is. As someone that was mining bitcoins as far back as 2012, it’s clear that Web3 is just a new spin on the same blockchain tech that we’ve been discussing for the last decade. Web3 enthusiasts want to add a blockchain layer to our internet infrastructure and radically decentralize the net — or so the argument goes.

