Don’t believe the hype: Web3 is not going to change the world

03 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you will have undoubtedly heard of Web3. According to some VCs and founders, this radically updated internet will unlock a new era of human cooperation and creativity, and so on. The Web3 hype is just another reminder of how short-term the tech industry’s memory is. As someone that was mining bitcoins as far back as 2012, it’s clear that Web3 is just a new spin on the same blockchain tech that we’ve been discussing for the last decade. Web3 enthusiasts want to add a blockchain layer to our internet infrastructure and radically decentralize the net — or so the argument goes.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

