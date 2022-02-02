I believe the opportunities for venture capitalists are vast and that the race has already started. Things like Bitcoin and NFTs have been making the news, but distributed ledgers are nothing new; in fact, they harken back to Roman times. But they have recently come into the spotlight after being combined with peer-to-peer functions and consensus algorithms to become a blockchain system for use on the internet. In 2009, the now infamous Satoshi Nakamoto designed a blockchain for exchanging electronic cash, and Bitcoin was born. Bitcoin, NFTs and other aspects of blockchain technology have become a contentious topic. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, recently called Bitcoin “worthless.”

Read more : The Internet Of Value: The Controversies And Opportunities In Crypto Technologies.